Primary election filing periods for state and federal elections began this week, while county candidates can begin filing the second week of March.
Filing for state and federal offices opened Monday, Feb. 28, and closes at 5 p.m. March 18. Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
State offices on the 2022 ballot include U.S. senator and U.S. representative, governor, attorney general, secretary of agriculture, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state representatives and senators.
Multiple state and federal district boundaries were changed due to mandatory redistricting resulting from population changes recorded in the 2020 Census numbers.
Local race affected are:
House District 70: Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who said he will seek re-election. The district includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
House District 66: Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, who is seeking re-election. The district includes the remainder of Jackson County as well as a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello. Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, lives in this district and also is seeking election.
State senators representing odd-numbered districts 1-49, as well as even-numbered districts affected by last fall’s redistricting, also will be up for election. Locally, this includes:
Senate District 35: Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, who said she will run again. The district includes Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships, including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth, as well as portions of northern Scott County and all of Clinton County.
Senate District 33: Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. The district includes the remaining townships in Jackson County and the majority of Dubuque County, excluding the Dubuque metro area and points to the north.
At the federal level:
1st Congressional District: Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City; U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa; and Kyle Kuehl, R-Bettendorf.
U.S. Senate 1st District: Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley; Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City; Abby Finkenauer D-Cedar Rapids; Mike Franken D-Sioux City; Glenn Hurst, D-Minden; and Bob Krause D-Burlington.
Local level
The filing period for county candidates to get their name on the June 7 primary ballot opens March 7 and closes at 5 p.m. March 25.
Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Jackson County Auditor’s Office.
County positions up for election this year include those of Board of Supervisors District 2 (held by Larry McDevitt) and District 3 (held by Jack Willey), as well as the county attorney, treasurer, and recorder.
Willey already said he will not seek re-election. Former Maquoketa mayor Don Schwenker announced last year that he is vying for the District 3 seat.
So far, Democrat Sara Davenport seeks re-election to the county attorney’s office. John Kies, who held that office more than a decade ago, is running as a Republican.
Additional reporting from Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.