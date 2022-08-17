The next round of filing is open for candidates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.
Aug. 8 was the first day for non-party candidates and candidates nominated by petition for county and township offices to file paperwork for their names to be included in the general election. This also includes nominees for soil and water conservation, ag extension council and hospital board of trustees.
Candidates must file the required paperwork with the auditor’s office in the county in which they wish to serve by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, the first day to request an absentee ballot is 70 days before the general election, according to the Jackson and Clinton county auditor’s offices. That date is Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The first day ballots can be sent out or voted in the auditor’s office is 20 days before the election. That date is Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day for the auditor’s office to mail out an absentee ballot to those who request one.
Notices will again be sent out to remind voters of where to vote on election day and county auditors are required to post election notices and sample ballots in the newspaper as the election nears.
For more information, visit the Jackson County Auditor’s Office in the Jackson County Courthouse at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, or call (563) 652-3144; or, visit the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, or call (563) 244-0568.
Jackson County races
The following candidates are already on the ballot as a result of the June primary:
n District 3 Board of Supervisors: Don Schwenker (R)
n District 2 Board of Supervisors: Larry McDevitt (D) and Nin Flagel (R)
n County attorney: Sara Davenport (D) and John Kies (R)
n County recorder: Arlene Schauf (D)
n County treasurer: Beth Gerlach (R)
Clinton County races
The following candidates are already on the ballot as a result of the June primary:
n Board of Supervisors: Jim Irwin (R), Dan Srp (R) (vote for two)
n County attorney: Mike Wolf (R)
n County recorder: Scott Judd (R)
n County treasurer: Dustin Johnson (R)
State and federal races
Senate District 35: Chris Cournoyer (R) and Joe Brown (D). The district includes all of Clinton County; Maquoketa, South Fork, and Monmouth townships, including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth; and the city of LeClaire, along with portions of northern Scott County.
Senate District 33: Carrie Koelker (R) and Matt Robinson (D). The district includes the remainder of Jackson County not in District 35, as well as the majority of Dubuque County (not including the Dubuque metro area and points to the north).
House District 69: Tom Determann (R) and Jennifer Hansen D. The district features the city of Clinton, Goose Lake, Andover, Camanche and rural areas between the Camanche city limits and the Wapsipinicon River — the Clinton/Scott county line.
House District 70: Kay Pence (D) and Norlin Mommsen (R). The district includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
House District 66: Steve Bradley (R). The district includes all of Jackson County except Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth. It also comprises a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello.
Various state races are also on the ballot — the full candidate lists do not yet include possible third-party additions.
Governor: Kim Reynolds (R) and Adam Gregg vs. Deidre DeJear (D) and Eric Van Lancker, a Clinton native and current Clinton County Auditor.
Secretary of State: Paul D. Pate (R) vs. Joel Miller (D)
Auditor of State: Todd Halibur (R) vs. Rob Sand (D)
Treasure of State: Roby Smith (R) vs. Michael Fitzgerald (D)
Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig (R) vs. John Norwood (D)
Attorney General: Brenna Bird (R) vs. Tom Miller (D)
First Congressional House District: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) vs. Christina Bohannan (D)
U.S. Senate 1st District: Chuck Grassley (R) vs. Michael Franken (D)
