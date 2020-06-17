The City of Bellevue is conducting another can and bottle drive to purchase and plant new trees in Riverview Park along the river.
Nearly 200 trees were taken down year to date, city and private, due to the emerald ash borer.
Those who wish to drop off redeemable containers may do so at the corner of Second Street and High Street, right behind the Bellevue Municipal Utilities Power Plant
Nickel cans or plastic bottles in bags, as well as nickel glass bottles in boxes and containers will be accepted. No garbage or trash please.
