Due to the high volume of cans and bottles that the City of Bellevue has been receiving during its fundraiser for replacing trees, the drive is currently being placed on hold.
According to officials, the redemption center that is taking the cans is currently maxed out for a few weeks and the City’s storage area is also at capacity.
City officials hope to resume the can drive in late July, and thank everyone in the community who has been supporting the cause.
