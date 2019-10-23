2019 Dubuque Fall Camporee

The 2019 Dubuque District Fall Camporee was held at Bellevue State Park. Approximately 50 Scouts and leaders from Troops 7, 94 and 86 attended the two-night camp out held October 11-13. The scouts worked within their troops and patrols cooking their own meals and working on rank advancements.The Scouts also replaced the wood on the picnic tables as a service project for the Park. Local volunteers set up an orienteering course to show scouts how to use a compass.  Bob Walton showed some of the scouts how to call owls. Even on a cloudy night Loras College Astronomy students came and gave a demonstration on the planets and constellations.  Pictured above are Ben Steinbeck, Maverick Scheckel and Seth Smith of Troop 86 of Bellevue practing compass navigation.