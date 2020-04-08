Calls & Incidents

March 12
Deer in ditch, hurt, Highway 62 and Rockdale Road, Maquoketa.
Neighborly dispute, 49042 Green Island Road, Miles.
Dispute over ball, 206 N. Olive St., Maquoketa.
Fraud, identity theft, Sabula.
Hit-and-run accident, Risius Veterinary Clinic. Vehicle located.
Kids hitting stuff with sticks, Creslane and German streets, Maquoketa.
Runaway, 13924 187th Ave., Fulton.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Harassment, St. Donatus. No-contact order in place. Driving by, staring at house.
Repair needed, trouble with mapping calls, Maquoketa Police Department.
Person out of control, threatening to pop tires, 118 N. Otto St., Maquoketa.
Violation of no-contact order, threatening texts, Serenity Salon and Spa.
Drugs, Woodland East Trailer Court.
March 13
Work train parked in front of 812 Cottage St., Sabula. Used to dump gravel along tracks. Diesel fumes making resident ill.
Missing stop sign, Fifth and Washington streets, by Maquoketa High School.
Sex offense, Maquoketa.
Dispute over stuff, 111-F N. Jones St., Maquoketa.
Fender bender, Taco John’s.
Warrant, Jackson County Courthouse.
Looks like someone moved in, Maquoketa Mini Storage.
Boat stranded on sand bar between Spruce Creek Campground and dam by old quarry.
House being destroyed, 118 N. Otto St., Maquoketa.
Vehicle theft, taken without knowledge, 30767 Iron Bridge Road, Spragueville.
March 14
Calf out, 23300 block of 150th Street, Maquoketa.
Husky running loose, Horseshoe Pond.
Fuel spill, gasoline running down the drain, Kwik Star.
Possible medical neglect, Sabula.
Injured skunk in road, 362nd Avenue and Highway 52, Bellevue.
Person destroying apartment, 1022-3 German St., Maquoketa.
Custody dispute, 113 S. Division St., Preston.
Two-week-old calf stolen, vehicle heard, 21938 150th St., Maquoketa.
Person out of control, no weapons, 902 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
March 15
Family offense, kicked family member, 907 Kathey Drive, Maquoketa.
Husky in the ditch, 900 block of S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Verbal domestic argument, 116 Anderson St., Maquoketa.
Runaway picked up in Clinton. Won’t get out of car, wants to take off, 13924 187th Ave., Fulton.
Manager wants extra patrol when shipments coming in, Wal-Mart. Nationwide, employees are being harassed and delivery trucks being robbed at gunpoint for toilet paper and other supplies.
Burglary, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Disagreement, Bellevue State Park lodge.
Dispute over custody turnover, 1006-2 German St., Maquoketa.
Adult locked in room with knife, threatening, 907 Kathey Drive, Maquoketa.
Vehicle versus deer, 175th Street and Highway 61, Otter Creek.
Deer hit, still alive, 233rd Avenue and Highway 62, Maquoketa.
Black cow out, 13th Street and 237th Avenue, Maquoketa.
Domestic dispute, 615 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa. Seven officers responding.
March 16
Road hazard, about 20 Cokes in the street in front of McDonald’s.
Car drove past school bus with its stop arm and flashing lights on, South Second and West Summit streets, Maquoketa.
Report of dumping, Dearborn and East Quarry streets, Maquoketa.
Bag of garbage pushed out of vehicle, on road, 402 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa.
No-trespassing, River Village 2.
Sex offense, Maquoketa.
Trespassing, kids in train tracks, 300 block of North Second Street, Bellevue. Advised to get off the tracks.
Dispute, Farrell Tax and Accounting.
Traffic stop, Highway 62 and Rockdale Road, Maquoketa. K-9 deployed, alerted. Iowa State Patrol handling charges.
Fraud, person accused of money laundering, Preston.
Goose hit by lookout deck, 63rd Street and Hurstville Road, Maquoketa.
Wild cat got into house, Timber City Trailer Court. Cat removed.
Domestic dispute, verbal, no weapons, 109 N. Decker St., Maquoketa.
Chimney fire, 29651 Highway 52, Bellevue. Fire out and checking for hot spots, half hour later.
March 18
Prisoner transport, pick-up at Linn County.
Caller was pushed. Subject took off for Goodwill, 302 S. Matteson St., Maquoketa.
Grease guns, wrenches and other items stolen, 23244 362nd Ave., Bellevue.
Husky in ditch, Horseshoe Pond.
Television and PlayStation 4 stolen between 1-6 a.m., 203-B N. Walnut St., Maquoketa.
Hold-up alarm, Jackson County Regional Health Center. All OK.
Disabled vehicle from accident on Rockdale Road. Will be moved.
Civil issue, 203-B N. Walnut St., Maquoketa.
Tablet, jacket, DVD player, DVDs stolen within last week, 5168 47th St., Baldwin.
Ziploc bag, possibly of drugs, Fareway.
March 19
Vehicle theft, 9726 500th Ave., Miles. Caller aware of vehicle’s location.
Theft of work boots, valued at $25.44, Wal-Mart.
Runaway, 9726 500th Ave., Miles. Missing person entered.
Dog bite, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Attack at food bank, Bellevue Community Center.
Business informed that could only do carry-out business, cooperative, Hideaway.
Standby for dispute, Heartland East.
Theft of $85 hoodie, $380 of tools, check from Fulton, Theisen’s.
Attempt to locate elderly woman, confused as to location, from Muscatine, near DeWitt, possibly Preston. Woman found.
Alarm bell, Bellevue State Bank. Employee on site.
Traffic stop, Potter Drive and South Riverview Street. Three officers responding.
Hit-and-run accident, Wal-Mart.
Vehicle theft, 9726 500th Ave., Miles. Caller aware of vehicle’s location.
March 20
Domestic dispute, 123 N. Dearborn St., Maquoketa.
Car in neighbor’s yard, up against fence, Pershing Road and North Walnut Street, Maquoketa.
Disabled vehicle, 35th Street and Highway 62, Maquoketa.
Bad checks, The Car Wash.
Report of car that almost ran caller off road, Highway 61 and Bellevue-Cascade Road, Otter Creek. Guy pulled over, and they know each other. All is well.
Disabled vehicle, there at least four weeks, Heartland East Apartments. Registration doesn’t match vehicle description.
Dog won’t leave, scaring caller, Shaker’s.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Clothes left at home after no-trespassing order. Caller wants to know how long before they can be gotten rid of, 408 W. Apple Street.
Report of “pot party,” near 306 Western Ave., Maquoketa.
Phones down, landlines will re-route to Clinton County, Maquoketa Police Department. Phones up nine minutes later.
Domestic dispute, 610 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Car broke down, tow on way, Casey’s West, Maquoketa.
Small bag of pot found, Dollar Tree.
Report of 15 cars at Jimi B’s.
Blue heron stuck in fence, badly hurt with broken wing, 1020 400th Ave., Miles.
911 hang-up. Kids talking about being chased in the woods. Were prank calling.
Neighbors banging on walls at night, 1169-3 Pershing Road, Maquoketa.
Hit-and-run accident, 1027 E. Grove Street. Person had hit pole, took off, liquid leaking into street.
Mud bogging in ditch, no plates or windshields, 289th Street and Mill Creek Road.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Court Street, Bellevue. Out with vehicle that was tearing around. Caller asked to come to town to identify.
Noise complaint, Heartland East Apartments.
March 21
Runaway, 714-2 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Disoriented person, Bender’s. All OK.
Harassment, cans thrown in yard, Sabula.
Assault, Little Bear Park.
Dispute, 27106 129th Ave., Zwingle.
Lost black lab-shorthair, white patch on chest, 6971 Caves Road, Maquoketa.
Cow was on the road, 150th Street and 435th Avenue, Bellevue.
Unable to locate vehicle that was all over Hurstville Road, Maquoketa.
Missing person, 302 E. Pleasant St., Maquoketa.
Fire, 1494 43rd St., Maquoketa. Brush fire on east side of the bridge.
March 22
Report of more than 10 people having coffee at D & T Gas and Food. Stopped at gas station. Employee said only four people gathered.
Vehicle hit bridge, in ditch, nobody around, windshield starred, 700 block of 49th Street, Monmouth. Difficult to get out. Smashed up. Update to 1179 120th Ave., Baldwin.
Neighbor dispute over cutting trees in neighbor’s yard, 316 S. Matteson St., Maquoketa.
Sick possum in neighbor’s yard, needs to be put down, 201 N. Fifth St., Maquoketa.
Dispute over telephone poles, 26741 129th Ave., Zwingle.
911 hang-up. Caller advised he had phone in pocket and was bringing air conditioner downstairs.
Dog barking, 321 Grant St., Preston.
Verbal domestic dispute, 203 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa.
Family offense, 1009 Cardinal Dr., Maquoketa.
Vandalism, 116 Anderson St., Maquoketa. Board covering window to garage was kicked in.
Car driving crazy in the cemetery, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Bellevue.
Husky by the off-ramp, Highways 61 and 64.
Operating while intoxicated, 500 block of N. Main St., Maquoketa. Blew zeros. Transported to jail. Drugs found.
March 24
Hydraulic leak at Moore Family Farms, Maquoketa.
Battery valued at $213 taken from dump trailer, Maquoketa.
Neighbor dispute over trees limbs falling into a different neighbor’s year, Country Club Drive.
Juveniles stole a car, which was later returned, Maquoketa.
Report of three speeding semis and almost sideswiping motorists.
Girl driving around Andrew on ATV without driver’s license.
Andrew Jackson Care Facility resident lying in the middle of the road, rural Andrew.
Truck blocking road near Whispering Meadow Resort, Springbrook.
March 25
Deer versus car accident, Highway 62.
Open door and alarm going off, McDonald’s, Maquoketa.
Vehicles repeatedly meeting at end of dead-end road, 182nd Avenue and 91st Street.
Mailbox and post stolen, 37419 58th St.
Mailbox busted, 41633 45th St.
Domestic incident, 210 N. Dearborn, Maquoketa.
Shoplifted trading cards from Wal-Mart, Maquoketa.
Dispute, attempted break-in of vehicle, Maquoketa.
Smell of natural gas at 1117 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. Firefighters on scene about 15 minutes.
Road obstructions, 1600 block of Highway 61.
Burglar alarm set off at Colonial Square Tax and Accounting. All OK.
Deer lying by Canton canoe access, needs to be put down.
Three small children sitting at corner, no adults around, 509 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Multiple shots heard near 3610 173rd Avenue, Maquoketa.
Four-wheeler speeding, slowing, then speeding up again making people uneasy, 287th Street.
Domestic abuse reported, 403 S. Clark St., Maquoketa.
Rash of break-ins reported in Bellevue
Bellevue Police Department would like to inform residents of recent break-ins. The perpetrators have been breaking into unlocked vehicles and garages at night.
The Police Department asks that residents check their security cameras and report anything suspicious. If you also notice your security cameras or lights going off in the middle of the night, then please notify the Police Department immediately.
The Police non-emergency number for questions, concerns, or information call 872-4545.
If you see a break-in happening or in the event of an emergency always call 911.
