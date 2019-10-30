Calls and Incidents

Oct. 15
Domestic assault, 402 W. School St., Preston.
Tank and connecting hose missing, 803 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa.
Dumping, Dark Hollow Road and Highway 62.
Domestic dispute, 608 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Multiple tombstones knocked over, Buckhorn Cemetery.
Male shepherd dog, 10374 Highway 62.
Dispute over cat, 1018 German St., Maquoketa.
Cow on road, 53210 Highway 52, Miles.
Vehicle versus deer, Royertown Bridge.
Subject took off bracelet, Wal-Mart.
Deer by Bridgeport Bridge needs to be put down.
Dumping, K Motorsports.
Theft of mug previously stolen and returned, 32364 High Bridge Road, St. Donatus.
Oct. 16
Possible trespassing, 204 Arcade St., Maquoketa. No one found.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Vehicle versus deer, 150th Street and 297th Avenue, Andrew.
Two kids fighting, Lawther Academy.
Calf on road, 52345 Highway 52, Miles.
Vandalism, taking items and dismantling shed at intersection of 47th Street and 50th Street in Baldwin.
Fraudulent checks, Highway 61, mile marker 174.
$20 stolen, Dearborn and East Platt streets, Maquoketa.
Trespassing, Maquoketa Community Services store.
Traffic stop, 200th Avenue and Generac Drive, K9 deployed, drugs found.
Oct. 17
Burglary, 305 N. Main St., Maquoketa. No forced entry, laptop, weed eater, battery charger, gym shoes, and DVD player stolen.
Cows out, Highway 61 and Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Fraud, copy of check and driver’s license given to someone on internet, Maquoketa.
Burglary, lights left on, door only thing broken, nothing taken, 22300 Lake View Drive, Bernard.
Report of assault with baseball bat, 413 Pine St., La Motte.
Golf bag stolen from truck Oct. 2. Items valued at $1,300, Catholic church, Miles.
Tobacco violation, Maquoketa High School.
Young child screaming for help, 1020 German St., Maquoketa. Officer says this is a discipline issue.
Domestic dispute, including choking, possible punching, 18279 110th St., Maquoketa.
Three cows on road, 53210 Highway 52, Miles.
Vehicle versus deer, Highway 62 and 92nd St., Maquoketa.
Oct. 18
Vehicle versus deer, no injuries, car drivable, deer injured, Eden Valley Nature Center.
Man urinating on Platt Street, Maquoketa, by police station.
Suspicion of messing with lug nuts, and that person went through truck two months ago, 304 S Fourth St., Maquoketa.
Rollover, Highway 62 and Pershing Road, Maquoketa.
Tobacco violation, Main and Platt streets, Maquoketa.
Suspicion of screens messed with, 107 Anderson St., Maquoketa.
Keys stolen, Mallard Handling Solution.
Report of family offense 13618 85th St., Maquoketa.
Possible violation of protective order, Bellevue.
Suspicion of person entering house that should be empty, 802 River St., Sabula. Officer fell through floor.
Oct. 19
Burglary of machine shed, security system removed, small air compressor, air hoses, bench vice, diesel fuel container and air hoses missing, 113th Street and 576th Avenue, Sabula. Items taken valued at $1,025.
Light grey cat brought in, 509 W. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Dispute over dog, 902 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Car stuck on tracks, 607 N. Second St., Bellevue.
Vehicle versus deer, 22528 Highway 64, Maquoketa. Deer still alive.
Oct. 20
Intoxicated person drove from Econolodge.
Trespassing, 53 Allen St., Preston.
Person in front of house throwing things and yelling, 53 Allen St., Preston.
Stray dog, medium black and white male, 59490 Highway 52, Sabula.
Vehicle versus deer, 29018 Iron Bridge Rd., Maquoketa.
Cars going past road closed signs, Creslane and West Platt streets, Maquoketa.
Steer on the road, Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Dispute over dog, 907 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Domestic dispute, beating behind trailer, Timber City Trailer Court.
Documentation of “flash bang,” 59839 50th St., Sabula.
Report of harassment, rural Sabula.
Oct. 21
Documentation of screaming and dancing in street, 300 block of North Niagara Street, Maquoketa.
Two small dogs showed up, 14287 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Zwingle.
Harassment including tailgating and following, rural Sabula.
Report of sleeping on church steps, First Lutheran Church.
Structure fire, Plastics Unlimited. Firefighters on scene about half an hour.
Vehicle versus deer, no injuries, Highway 64, mile marker 46.
Water shut off Oct. 23, 9 a.m., boil advisory for 600-800 block of South Second Street and 100 block of West Monroe Street, Maquoketa.
Oct. 23 water shut off, including apartment buildings north of Sunshine.
Female taunting subject, Woodland East Trailer Court.
Harassment, rural Sabula.
Storage unit broken into, Maquoketa Mini Storage.
Bridge on 383rd Avenue south of Highway 64, Spragueville, closed for about three weeks.
Vandalism, neighbors damaged fence while fighting, 607 S. Second St., Maquoketa.
Car in ditch backwards, 174th Avenue and Highway 64, Maquoketa.
Harassment, Baldwin.
Calf out, 16604 150th St., Maquoketa.
Cows on road, 180th St. and 216th Ave., Otter Creek.
Violation of no-contact order, Maquoketa.
Transient in dark clothes, 22500 block of Highway 61.
Possible gas lead, 316 N. Dearborn, Maquoketa. Firefighters on scene about 20 minutes.
Subject worried about cats not getting fed while out of town, 607-1 Court St., Bellevue.
Violation of no contact order, Maquoketa. Serving search warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.