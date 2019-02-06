Calls and Incidents

Jan. 23
Report of electricity out at 241 W. School St.
Tractor trailer stuck on the shoulder near Andrew turnoff on Highway 61.
Car halfway on Highway 61 stuck in snow.
Cow hit at 33rd Street and 458th Avenue. Not sure how many hit. Heard bouncing off vehicle.
Jackson County under a tow ban until 11 a.m.
Vehicle in the ditch east of Miles.
Truck in the median at Otter Creek
Semi slid off the road onto the railroad tracks at the 100 block of South Second Street, Bellevue.
Vehicle backed into neighbor’s vehicle at 1610 Swagosa Dr.
Semi stuck on southband offramp of 3100 block of Highway 61.
Neighbor blew snow all over vehicle with snowblower, at 508 Short St.
Welfare check on goats at Agvantage FS Maquoketa.
Vehicle in ditch at 32935 Highway 52.
Co-worker hit car at Family Dollar Warehouse.
Child wandering toward Briggs. Released to mom.
Cow out on 200th St and 250th Avenue, creating road hazard.
Deer hit, tag requested at Highway 64 and Highway 67.
Jan. 24
Injured deer at 23223 Rockdale Rd.
Vehicle in ditch at 17th St and 418 h Avenue. No injuries.
Minor accident in parking lot at Maquoketa High School.
Truancy at Maquoketa Park apartments.
Door hangers left for unshoveled sidewalks. Some properties abandoned.
Subject brought in on local warrant for third-degree harassment.
Credit card taken and fraudulent charges filed at 16647 Iron Bridge Rd.
Vehicle hit-and-run at Medical Associates of Maquoketa parking lot.
Dispute at 5298 Highway 64.
Vehicles towed for failure to move for snow removal, at 906 and at 507 Pearl St., Sabula.
Animal welfare check at 57309 Highway 64.
Report of harassment at 307 N. Prospect St.
Report of theft at Walmart.
Vehicle versus deer at 362nd Avenue and 373rd Avenue.
Request to clear road for patient headed to dialysis, at 114th St and Iron Bridge Road.
Minor accident at Kwik Star Truck Stop.
Car in the ditch at 383rd Avenue and Highway 52.
Car in ditch, no injuries, at 172nd Avenue and Caves Road.
Jan. 25
Dispute at Timber City Trailer Court
Auto accident at South Main and Summit Street. No injuries.
Vehicle stolen out of Dubuque County abandoned at Brad Deery detailing/reconditioning center.
Semi came apart at Highway 61 and Bellevue-Cascade Road (Wenzels)
Horses out at 9950 98th St.
Report of vehicles that almost hit on snow-covered, slippery roads, 28900 Block of Highway 52.
Hit-and-run at La Casa de Pancho.
Drove off while getting gas, and hose came off gas pump, at Otter Creek.
Vehicle in ditch at 200th Avenue and Highway 61.
Cow in road at 216th Street and 250th Avenue.
Customer bothering person at Bill’s Tap.
Jan. 26
Domestic dispute at 33 Section Road, Miles.
Vehicle hit horse at 57309 Highway 64, Sabula.
Semi stuck in ditch at Family Dollar Warehouse.
Gas out at 1007 Elk St., Sabula.
Jan. 27
Vehicle in ditch at 3100 block of Highway 61, and damage to chain-link fence.
Report of eggs thrown at window, 904 Park St., Bellevue.
Vandalism at 491 613th Ave., including missing lawn chairs.
Gas drive-off from Welton truck stop.
Dispute at Walmart.
Vehicle accident, no injuries, at 200th Avenue and Highway 61.
Jan. 28
Vehicle stuck in snow at North Fifth Street and North Short Street.
Vehicle stuck on track at Second and Park Streets.
Truck in ditch at 26397 Mill Creek Road.
Vehicle stuck half in roadway, half in driveway at 518 W. Grove St.
Driver backed into a car at Perxactly Bar and Grill.
Report of snowplow taking out mailboxes at 23332 417th Ave.
Car stuck in snowback at 100 N. Fourth St., Bellevue.
Vehicle in ditch at 525th Ave and Highway 64.
Domestic dispute at 41 Centennial St., Miles.
Report of neighbors blowing air horn near 13 E. Benton St.
Car versus snowplow east of Cottonville on Bellevue-Cascade road. Man, semi-conscious, with broken arm and leg extrication. Helicopter called but could not land in Dubuque due to weather.
Disabled vehicle in snowdrift at 21st Avenue and 234th Street.
Overheated wall heater at 23100 Collins Dr. Called for plow as well as fire departments. Owner got fire out.
