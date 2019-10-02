Calls and Incidents

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... MAQUOKETA RIVER NEAR MAQUOKETA AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO AFFECTING BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... MAQUOKETA RIVER AT MANCHESTER HWY 20 AFFECTING DELAWARE AND JONES COUNTIES RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MAQUOKETA RIVER NEAR MAQUOKETA. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 7:15 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.1 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 24.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 24.5 FEET THURSDAY. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 24.0 FEET, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND IN THE MAQUOKETA AREA AND CAUSES BACKUPS OF STORM SEWERS IN TOWN. &&