Calls and Incidents

Sept. 17
Burglary, 214 N. Matteson St. No trespass to be issued.
Knife not being returned, Little Bear Park.
Laptop and keyboard, stolen from Wal-Mart.
Small Aussie taken to Jackson County Humane Society.
Caller threatened with club, 808 Broad St., Sabula.
Domestic dispute, 39663 300th St., Bellevue.
Domestic dispute, 303 S. Main St.
Stolen PS4 controller, Wal-Mart.
Bike missing, two other bikes missing seats, 1006 German St., Maquoketa.
Sept. 18
Huskies heading toward Little Bear Park.
Husky and German shepherd corralled in garage, 202 W. Apple St., Maquoketa.
Car upside down, 185th Avenue and 175th Street, Clinton County. Helicopter on way from Iowa City. Patient out of vehicle.
Flamingo lawn ornament found in yard, 208 W. Locust St., Maquoketa.
Candy thrown to dogs, making them sick, 110 Anderson St., Maquoketa.
Warrant, 111-3 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa.
Vehicle hit 252nd Avenue and 110th Street, Clinton County.
Caller upset because saw snake in garage, 318 S. Fourth St., Maquoketa.
Burglary of ice cream shop, Sabula.
Truck full of wood on fire, Sitco Inc.
Sept. 19
Dan’s Barber Shop broken into, $100 stolen, door kicked in.
Students left Lawther Academy, hurt staff.
Theft of $70 from purse, 404 Circle Drive.
Baby bottles stolen and returned for money, Wal-Mart.
Dispute, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Vehicle accident, 300 Vine St., Bellevue, minor damage.
Subject turned himself in on warrant.
Dog attack, 82 Prairie Drive, Miles.
Bike theft, 917 N. Seventh St., Bellevue.
Man fell 18 feet from bridge, Seven Hills Road. Helicopters would not fly due to weather.
Sept. 20
Horse on the highway 57009 Highway 64, Sabula.
Empty life raft or dinghy going through Lock 12. No one aboard.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Vandalism, shot out window, Maquoketa Housing Cottages.
Female transport, Maquoketa High School.
Person hurt, two staff members and perhaps four students involved, Hillcrest Family Services.
Census taker for next several weeks in Jackson County.
Person held at jail until could go to Oakdale.
Dog bite, 28631 Fairview Lane.
Wanted to report theft but didn’t give any info., hung up, 17713 Highway 64, Maquoketa.
Graffiti, Little Bear Park.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Subject turned himself in on two warrants.
Two chairs missing from front porch, 208 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Tobacco violation, Maquoketa High School.
Kids fighting. No medical attention needed, 1022-7 German St., Maquoketa.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Suspicion of abuse, Clover Ridge.
Dispute, 30169 398th Ave., Bellevue.
Dispute, broken door and television, 315 S. Prospect St., Maquoketa.
Person threatened to shoot dog, 134 E. Gillet St., Preston.
Intoxication, taken to emergency room, 100 block of North Niagara Street., Maquoketa.
Tree on fire, Delmar Cemetery.
Sept. 21
Person trying to hotwire and break into car, G Spot.
Runaway, 404 Circle Drive, Maquoketa. Did return home, parent talked to officer.
Large black dog, St. John’s Catholic Church rectory.
Harassing text messages, Maquoketa.
Black cat, Kwik Star on Platt Street.
Property damage accident, airbags deployed, everyone out of car, paged for ambulance, 370th Avenue and 105th Street, Clinton County.
Fraudulent charge made at Wal-Mart. Victim got notification on phone.
Violation of no-contact order, law center.
Blanket caught in stair lift, 310 Eddy Place, Maquoketa.
Traffic stop, Prairie Creek bridge and Highway 64, vehicle search, open container, blood alcohol content below legal limit.
Conscious male trapped in vehicle, 390th Avenue and 150th Street, Clinton County.
Vehicle fire, Highway 61 and Haxbylane Road, Zwingle.
Fire alarm, administrative area of Crestridge.
Sept. 22
Transport, Cedar County.
Loud music, G Spot, Sabula.
Rape reported, Maquoketa.
Domestic disturbance, aggressive, hiding knives, 706-B Myatt Drive, Maquoketa.
Shrimp and radio stolen, 411 Butternut St., Maquoketa.
Black kitten keeps trying to get in, 312 N. Main St., Maquoketa.
Call that a male was wearing black, carrying a rifle or long gun. Another caller west on Monroe Street, person advised man was dressed in black carrying backpack.
Armed robbery, Tri-Stop Lost Nation.
Verbal abuse and throwing things around home, 215 S. Olive St., Maquoketa.
Black kitten brought in, North Main Street and Pershing Road, Maquoketa.
Man walking with rifle or shotgun pointed toward driver, black coat with hood and black pants, just inside of Clinton County.
Sept. 23
Vandalism, lug nuts loosened on car, 910 Lisa Drive, Maquoketa.
Trespass, two unknown people in home, 412 S. Vermont St.
Documentation of verbal incident, report of smashed television, 409 W. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Counterfeit bill, Clinton National Bank, Preston.
Cow out, Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Glock handgun stolen from home, 25483 134th St., Maquoketa.
Discussion about domestic situation, Dearborn and East Quarry streets, Maquoketa.
Assault while on way home, including smashed tablet, 116 N. Dearborn St., Maquoketa.
