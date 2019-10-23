Calls and Incidents

Oct. 8
Possible tobacco violation, assault, Lawther Academy.
Assault of parent, hit in face, Lawther Academy.
Violation of no-contact order, yelling while pulling out vehicle stuck on Level B road off 110th Street.
Rottweiler-hound mix, 677 578th Ave., Sabula.
Dine-and-dash, Perxactly’s.
Cat and three kittens, Timber City Trailer Court.
Two kittens found by Eagle’s Club, Maquoketa.
Dog having puppies in the yard. Caller advised to call mom, 307 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa.
Domestic dispute, Timber City Trailer Court.
Road hazard, tree over road, Mooney Hollow Barn.
Oct. 9
Assault, 128 Iowa University Ave., Maquoketa.
Information on couple who dined and dashed at Perxactly’s.
Domestic dispute, Flipper’s.
Sick cat with broken back leg, 12825 85th St., Maquoketa.
Bite behind trailer court, 1200 block of East Maple Street, Maquoketa.
Blood leaking from Sonac truck, South Main and Summit Street, Maquoketa. Sand will be put on spill.
Strong gas smell, sewer smell, Maquoketa High School.
Strong gas smell coming from pocket neighborhood. Nothing found.
Accident, male not breathing, Highway 136, mile marker 15. Helicopter coming to elementary school parking lot, Preston.
Gas leak, 510 S. Sixth St., Bellevue.
Oct. 10
Baby deer hit, still alive, 7369 Highway 62 near Codfish Hollow Road.
Vehicle versus deer, 335th Street and Highway 52, Maquoketa.
Subject came to Sabula City Hall. Took monitor off ankle and wants to be arrested.
Vaping in bathroom, Maquoketa High School.
Verbal domestic dispute, Econolodge.
Cow out, 18820 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Zwingle.
Female tabby, North Niagara Street, Maquoketa.
Calico kitten, 200 block of Second Street, Maquoketa.
Dispute, piling up things against new fence, 59923 50th St., Sabula.
Cat at large, 305 S. Otto St., Maquoketa
Threat, 128 Iowa University Ave., Maquoketa.
Domestic dispute, 612 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa.
Cow came out of ditch and ran into vehicle, 23682 Centerville Rd., LaMotte.
Assault, 312 S. Olive St., Maquoketa.
Dispute, 408 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Controlled burn of trees and buildings, 7519 McDevitt Lane, Bernard.
Oct. 11
Person passed out at Casey’s East. Warrant out of Dubuque County.
Report of attempted horse theft, 14163 489th Ave., Miles.
Person laying in middle of street, smoking, Hop ‘N’ Shop. Razor blade on ground, ankle bracelet. Taken to emergency room.
Gave ride home to subject on bike, 525th Avenue and Highway 64, Miles.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Abuse, Maquoketa Park Apartments.
Homeless person on Savanna-Sabula bridge.
Vandalism, Bealer Auto and Transmissions.
Mailbox vandalized, $75 damage, 31019 381st Ave., Bellevue.
Drugs, 1007 Lake St., Sabula. Custody dispute.
Trespassing, Wal-Mart.
Ridgeview Place Apartments. Bellevue fire involved for less than half an hour.
Oct. 12
Intoxicated, physical situation. Person held down, 20084 22nd St., Maquoketa.
Naked male, 22506 Pleasant Drive, Bernard.
Naked female and male, 20109 E. Daisy St., Bernard. Ambulance requested to check on female. Female admitted to smoking methamphetamine. Update to emergency room.
Big dog almost ran into road, followed by man who almost ran into traffic, 307 N. Main St., Maquoketa.
Burglary in new construction, doorframe broken, nothing taken, looks forced, 42937 83rd St., Miles.
Harassment, Sabula.
Sign blew down, blocking traffic on Savanna-Sabula bridge.
Dumping, 600 S. Riverview St., Bellevue.
Kitten, 7370 Caves Road, Maquoketa.
Cat, 23100 Leisure Lake Drive, Bernard.
Runaway, 3936 317th Ave., Preston.
Theft, broken door, stuff missing, Maquoketa Mini Storage.
Violation of no-contact order, from University of Iowa hospital.
Vehicle versus deer, 371st Avenue and Highway 64.
Oct. 13
Two-vehicle accident, no injuries, narcotics found, 28380 Highway 52, Bellevue.
About 20 calves out, 320th Street and Highway 52, St. Donatus.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Verbal domestic dispute, 709 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Violation of no-contact order, Lombardi’s, Dubuque County.
Guy lying in a ditch, now up and walking around, 256th Avenue and Highway 62, Andrew.
Theft of two 20-foot ladder stands, 23078 Centerville Rd., La Motte.
Documentation of tree damage, assault and threats, 914 Broad St., Sabula.
Thrown-over rabbit hutch and flowers kicked over, 202-B N. Franklin St., Andrew.
Pot smoking in parking lot, D and T Gas and Food.
People breaking into Buckhorn Church.
Theft of medications, 610-1 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Small chest freezer in middle of Highway 61 on bridge.
Assault by person with hatchet, 108 S. Main St., Maquoketa.
Truck hit pole, 112th Avenue and Highway 64, Nashville.
Theft of jewelry box and computer, 8606 484th Ave., Miles.
Domestic dispute involving throwing person to the ground, 23714 Bellevue-Cascade Road, LaMotte.
Deer in middle of Highway 52, Schulthe Hill.
Combine on fire, 7032 550th Ave., Sabula.
Oct. 14
Vandalism, 806 Farmland Dr., Maquoketa. Backyard angel statues broken, suspicious phone calls.
Fire drill, Maquoketa Care Center.
Kids causing disturbance, Lawther Academy.
Info. on vape pen supplier to juveniles, Preston.
Harassment, 1006-3 German St., Maquoketa.
Report of harassment, Preston.
Small gas leak, across from 500 block of E. White St., Preston.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Theft, possibly involving bike, drive-off of $6.51 of gas into can, Casey’s West.
Truck sideswiped vehicle, 2967 233rd Ave., Maquoketa.
Motorcycle going 100 miles per hour, Spragueville.
Report of kids smoking dope, Little Bear Park.
Family offense, Rosemere Garden Apartments.
Vehicle versus deer, Highway 62 just north of bridge, mile marker two.
Two vans missing lug nuts, Old City Hall Art Gallery.
Verbal domestic dispute, 116 Anderson St., Maquoketa.
Fraud, Maquoketa.
Theft, caregiver using debit and food card, Maquoketa.
Vehicle in driveway on fire, 260 Maple St., Zwingle. Dubuque County requested LaMotte fire.
Oct. 15
Possible stolen vehicle, 96 Dutel Court, Bellevue. Owner conflicted due to love for person who took vehicle. Vehicle found. No charges.
Vehicle versus deer, Highway 52 and Bellevue Heights Road, Bellevue. Vehicle drivable, deer alive with broken back leg in middle of road.
