Calls and Incidents

May 14
Reckless driving near school bus stop, Highway 62 and Dark Hollow Road.
Dispute, 43 E. Davis St., Preston.
Prisoner transport to Polk County.
Possible fraudulent emails, Maquoketa.
Gas leak reported, 404 S. Sixth St., Bellevue.
Boards missing and burned building at Preston cemetery.
Violation of no-contact order, Woodland East Trailer Court.
Report of harassment, Maquoketa Park Apartments.
Report of harassment, B and C Liquor.
Verbal domestic dispute, 519 W. Grove St.
2-year-old walking alone on the street, Preston.
Chemicals dumped on road near intersection of 125th Avenue and Highway 64. Reported harassment.
Dispute, 15 N. Johnson St.
Report of dispute, including physical contact. Taser deployed
Vehicle versus deer, Highway 61, mile marker 165.
May 15
Hay became disconnected three miles north of Highway 64 on Highway 52.
Traffic light not working, West Platt and Vermont streets.
Two people screaming at and attacking staff at Lawther Academy.
Warrant served, Woodland East Trailer Court.
Female elk escaped pen, 1701 174th Ave. Elk came back.
License plate missing from Andrew, 208 W. Benton St.
Fighting cats on porch. One cat removed. Another neighbor’s dog killed the cat. 113 S. Division St., Preston.
Violation of no-contact order, 100 block of East Grove Street.
Domestic dispute, 22 W. Grant St., Preston, including yelling, screaming and physical restraint.
Vehicle accident, not reported, but driver’s exchanged info. Passenger reported medical issues, 200th Avenue and Carlisle Street.
Report of trespassing, 307 River St.
Report of trespassing and cursing, 1117 E. Platt St.
Reckless driving and possible domestic situation, Highway 61, mile marker 174.
Loose black and white dog, Timber City Trailer Court.
Man kicking, throwing and punching cat and puppy, near 42 S. Merrill St.
Big rig trying to get through Woodland East Trailer Court.
Vehicle backed into another vehicle, Otter Creek.
Report of vandalism, possibly sign hit, Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Explosion heard, 304 S. Olive St.
Cattle on road near Eden Valley Nature Center.
Bank gave way and tractor rolled into fire, 10302 Lake View Drive, Bernard.
May 16
Burglary with theft of $6,500 in electronics from tractors, 6400 block of 495th Avenue.
Report that someone rushed toward caller’s car and tried to get in, Fifth Ward Park.
Fraud, items shipped to Springfield, Mass.
Child messing with dumpster, Lawther Academy. Two juveniles with big sticks.
Prisoner transport to Carroll County.
Dispute over cable boxes, Timber City Trailer Court.
Cracked front store window, Classy Closet and Boutique, Bellevue.
Man without shoes or shirt walking down middle of Dearborn off Pershing Road.
Assault, 302 S. Stephens St., Preston. Cut on head and foot.
Prisoner taken to Dubuque.
Fraudulent coupon, Walmart.
Theft reported of packages with a total worth of $9,000 from porch, 508 W. Platt St.
Noisy dispute, 300 block of North Otto Street.
Front door open and lights on, 8864 Highway 64.
Lights on at Jackson County Welcome Center, 60488 Highway 64.
Tree in road, Cynthia Drive and East Grove Street.
Hood up and doors open on vehicle, Frog’s Auto.
To Dubuque County to pick up male prisoner.
May 17
Assault, including push and punches, 307 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa
Drug search, Maquoketa High School.
Death reported, Bridgeport Canoe Access.
Baby ducks without parents, 400 block of South Main Street. One run over.
Report of fraudulent use of bank account to pay Alliant bill, 7521 150th St.
Report of harassment, Dollar General, Preston.
Dog chasing cars, Highways 62 and 64.
Dispute over storage shed key, 15494 155th Ave.
Dispute over custody, 121 E. DeGroat St., Preston.
Dispute over meds, 409 S. Matteson St., maquoketa
Dispute, request for standby, 39859 111th St.
Dispute over safe, 111 S. Matteson St.
Assault, including punch, 903 Kathey Dr.
Loud music from G Spot work up caller.
Male took off running after traffic stop, Fraternal Order of Eagles. Taken into custody.
May 18
Vehicle versus deer, First St and 545th Avenue. Car went into creek. No injuries.
Deer in the roadway, 150th Street and Highway 61.
Threatening texts, Miles.
10 gallons of diesel spilled, Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop.
Man inside crime scene tape at burned-out trailer, Timber City Trailer Court.
Female border collie slipped collar, frightened by storm, 21705 Garryowen Rd.
Man starting to act up at emergency room, needs to be removed, Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Report of child abuse, and claims of agency ignoring situation, then hang-up, Bellevue.
Report of harassment, Maquoketa.
Baby cat in tree for hours, 408 W. Platt St. Caller wants fire department to get baby cat down.
Intoxication, including fall, South Clark and East Locust streets.
Oversized load took wrong turn and can’t get turned around, at Highway 52 and Elm St, Bellevue.
Anger over fourwheelers, 15186 341st Ave.
Underage intoxication, West Platt and South Prospect streets.
Domestic dispute, 402 Jones Ave.
Theft of purse from vehicle, 146 S. Main St.
Burglary, at closed Culligan’s.
Harassment, including threat of shooting, 216-1 W. Platt St.
Lost St. Bernard, 200 block of South Fifth Street, Bernard.
Two goats hit, 400th Avenue and Highway 64.
Noise complaint at the G Spot.
Verbal domestic dispute, including intoxication, 202 S. Fourth St.
Slashed tire, 714 Myatt Dr.
May 19
Vehicle versus deer, no injuries, Highway 61 and 91st Street.
Noise complaint, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Report of underage party, Sixth and Vine streets, Bellevue.
Loud music, G Spot.
Cat from yesterday still in tree, 408 W. Platt St. Double-checked with Maquoketa fire chief on position regarding getting cats out of trees. They do not do that.
Found empty purse in garbage can by end of Maquoketa River walking bridge.
Domestic dispute, 43 E. Davis St., Preston.
Public intoxication, including staggering and vomiting, Woodland East Trailer Court.
Report of sex offender being harassed. Using neighbor’s phone, 49185 Green Island Road.
Domestic dispute, 322 Grant St., Preston, including report of assault and property destruction.
Howling cat, not stuck in tree but in window. Caller would like it to quiet down, 408 W. Platt St.
Vandalism, involving side mirror ripped off vehicle during night, 507 Broad St., Sabula.
Dispute over hutch, Schueller Auction Co.
Domestic dispute, seeking escort out of the house, 2459 13th St.
Traffic stop of scooter, 207 S. Matteson St.
Warrant, 59839 50th St.
Report of someone looking in vehicle windows, B and D. Pit Stop.
Phone stolen from bedroom. Case returned, 502 E. Quarry St.
Dispute over trucks, Baker Holding.
Cat coming into yard, 504 N. Walnut St.
Lost white Chihuahua, 116 N. Matteson St.
Cows running in ditch, 14000 block of Highway 61.
Prisoner transport, two females, Dubuque.
May 20
South Main between Maple and Locust closed.
Prisoner transport, Rock Island Trinity.
South Otto from Platt to East Pleasant closed.
Prisoner transport, female to Dubuque County.
Prisoner transport, Rock Island Trinity.
Grass and vehicle complaint, 412 S. Vermont St.
Grass complaint, snakes, 313 S. Vermont.
Semi collision, Blair Ct. and Swagosa Dr, no damages.
Harassment, 301 E. Van Buren St.
Warrant, to Clinton County.
Borrowing live trap for groundhog, 304 Jones Ave.
Summit to Maple closed and Summit from Western to Main being flagged.
Dispute over property, including puppy, 302 S. Stephens St., Preston.
Domestic dispute, 305 Broad St.
Domestic dispute, including picking up knife, 315 S. Prospect St.
Harassment, 1006-3 German St.
Call regarding wandering solo 2-year-old, Seventh St. and Pine Drive.
Deer with two broken legs, Country Home Embroidery.
Fire, 21st Avenue. Someone was burning trash, hosed it down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.