calls and incidents

Jan. 15
Subject ran from Clinton County officers. Subject requested ambulance from Preston due to shortness of breath.
Dumpster in roadway at 400 block of N. Otto St.
Car slid off icy roadway and into fence.
Jan. 22
Two-vehicle accident at 7:57 a.m. on 200th avenue and Highway 61. Ramp closed, and road salt requested.
Verbal domestic dispute at 30169 398t th Avenue.
Head-on accident south of Eden Valley Park at 1415 50 th Ave., Baldwin.
Three cows in the road at 300 th avenue and Highway 62
Very friendly rat terrier found at 113 N. Walnut. Taken to humane society.
Nitro pills found while sweeping at Mian St. Café.
Car in ditch at Highway 64 and Highway 67.
Juvenile runaway from Tipton headed toward Maquokeat. Found.
Report of harassment at Woodland East Trailer Court
Vehicle on shoulder facing opposite direction at 22937, got headed in the right direction and out .
Two-vehicle off-ramp accident at 200th Ave and Highway 61. Chest huting. 7:57 a.m.
Jan. 23
Report of electricity out at 241 W. School st.
Tractor trailer stuk on the shoulder near Andrew turnoff on 61.
Car halfway on 61 stuck in snow.
Cow hit at 33 rd St and 458 th Ave. Not sure how many hit. Heard bouncing off vehicle.
Jackson County under a tow ban, 7:17 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vehicle in the ditch east of miles, 7:40 a.m.
Truck in the median at Otter Creek
Semi slid off the road onto the railroad tracks at the 100 block of S. Second St., Bellevue, 9:18 a.m.
Vehicle backed into neighbor’s vehicle at 1610 Swagosa Dr.
Semi stuck on southband offramp of 3100 block of Highway 61.
Neighbor blew snow all over vehicle with snowblower, at 508 Short St.
Welfare check on goats at Agvantage FS Maquoketa.
Vehicle in ditch at 32935 Highway 52.
Co-worker hit car at Family Dollar Warehouse.
Child wandering toward Briggs. Released to mom.
Cow out on 200th St/250 th avenue, creating road hazard.
Deer hit, tag requested at Highwya 64 and Highway 67.
Jan. 22
William Albert Emmert, 60, of Delmar, was stopped at a stopsign Jan. 22 on the Highway 61 off ramp. Mindy lou abbott-stratton, 65, of Clinton, was behicn emmert and was unable to stop due to ice on the road way, causing $7,000 disabling damage to abbott-stratton’s vehicle and $2,000 functional damage to emmert’s vehicle. Both had possible injuries, but neither were transported to the hospital. Emmert’s vehicle hada loud band and smoke coming from airbags, but they did not deploy. (2015 gmc sra truck) 7:58 a.m.
Tamra jean wilkes-binder, 57, of Clinton was stopped at the highway 61 156 nb exit ramp stop sign at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 22 when tiffany lakaya Petersen, 29, of Clinton was driving too fast for conditions and was unable to stop due to icy roads. Petersen rear-ended wilkes-binder’s vehicle. Petersen’s vehicle sustained 5000 total damage, and wilkes-binder’s vehicle sustained 3000 disabling damage.e
Wilkes-binder sustained possible injuries but was not transported. No citations were issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.