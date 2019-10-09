Calls and Incidents

Sept. 24
Road hazard, car sideways in slow lane, female running, Highway 52 and St. Catherine Road.
Dump truck sideswiped car, Main and Platt streets, Maquoketa.
Intoxicated subject, pickup over curb, East Judson and South Main streets, Maquoketa.
Tobacco offense, Lawther Academy.
School bus stop-arm violation turned in from Sept. 19, 300 block of Western Avenue, Maquoketa.
K-9 drug sniff at Maquoketa High School.
Old battery theft, Kunau Implement.
Dispute, Woodland East Trailer Court.
Garage burglary, 206 N. Decker St., Maquoketa.
Dispute, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Attempted break-in, 504 E. Apple St., Maquoketa.
Vandalism to park, teens in shelter, First Ward Park.
Social Security scam, Maquoketa.
Harassment, Maquoketa.
Juvenile out of control, Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Report of prowler in an attic, can smell body odor, 704 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Sept. 25
Tobacco violations, Maquoketa High School.
Heavy bags of hay felt out of truck, in both lanes, Highway 61.
Warrant, Vault Bar. Looking for wanted subject, two people detained. Drug paraphernalia in view. Apartment searched. Female released. Second search.
Verbal domestic dispute, vehicle blocked, 413 N. Decker St., Maquoketa.
Trespassing, busted lock 907 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Verbal domestic dispute, 303 S. Third St., Bellevue.
Suspect in Nebraska burglary driving truck registered to Maquoketa.
Sept. 26
Explicit messages on phone, Maquoketa.
Fake $20, Clinton National Bank, Preston.
Tobacco violation, first offense, Maquoketa Middle School.
Vandalism, including windows shot out of motor home, things dumped in gas tank, behind old Schmidt Construction.
Shoplifting, Wal-Mart. Subject on bike with three bags of things, headed to Horseshoe Pond.
Assault, Maquoketa Middle School.
Kids shining lasers at cars, Briggs Elementary. Kids will put them away.
Truck hit jersey barrier, 1600 block of Highway 61.
Sept. 27
Harassment, Lost Nation, running after car with knife.
Dispute, Tom and Kevin Grain Bin Service.
Social Security scam, Maquoketa.
Trespassing, 214 N. Matteson St., Maquoketa.
Sex offense, rural Andrew.
Shoplifting, no identification on subject, Wal-Mart.
Non-stop gunshots, 1808 Swagosa Dr., Maquoketa. Subjects were target practicing.
Looking for subject, possible with gun, Harrison Street and Section Road, Miles.
Harassment, threats of destroying property, Maquoketa.
Sept. 28
Domestic dispute, subject not allowed on property, no injuries, 315 S. Prospect St., Maquoketa.
Noise complaint, G Spot.
Report of person with flashlight going around houses, River Ridge and Riviera Drives, Bellevue. Person was delivering newspapers.
Neighbor’s dog bit dog, 540 Wilson St., Preston.
Vehicle accident, 33199 High Bridge Road, St. Donatus. Pickup in creek, in eight inches of water, no occupants.
Helping citizen get rid of prescription drugs, 106 N. Third St., Bellevue.
Domestic dispute, 203 N. Walnut St., Maquoketa. Two ambulances requested, both subjects wanted, one transported, mouth bleeding.
Vehicle accident, Tom and Kevin Grain Bin Service.
Vehicle accident, Casey’s, Bellevue.
Long-standing civil dispute over woodsplitter, 26509 140th Ave., Zwingle.
Intoxicated person falling, in traffic, Savanna-Sabula bridge. Given ride to Home Port.
Shoplifting, Wal-Mart.
Report of residential theft, breaking items, 32364 High Bridge Rd., St. Donatus.
U-Haul took out streetlight, Bellevue.
Report of harassment by police officers. Caller hung up, 206 S. Fifth St., Bellevue.
Sept. 29
Domestic dispute, including small puncture wound, medical attention declined, 308 E. Maple St., Maquoketa.
Stolen vehicle reported, following bowling tournament. Friends don’t play jokes like that. Stolen vehicle found, 30629 396th Ave., Bellevue.
Report of trespassing, Catholic church, Miles.
Dispute, Andrew.
Assault, 806 Broad St., Sabula.
Forged checks, Murphy Construction.
Dispute, 10001 Angle Ct., Bernard.
Busted window, 315 S. Prospect St., Maquoketa.
Sept. 30
Harassment, Econolodge.
Individual out of control, Briggs Elementary.
Juvenile out of control, Lawther Academy.
Counterfeit $100, Fidelity Bank, Maquoketa.
Bus hit telephone pole at the alley between Eliza and Quarry streets, Maquoketa.
Report of shoplifting, subject left with purse full of stuff, Dollar General.
Report of smashed-down fence, 334 Ferry Road, Miles.
Residential theft, Woodland North Trailer Court.
Missing person, Maquoketa.
Daughter’s bike run over, 128 Iowa University Ave., Maquoketa.
Report of messing with dumpster, trespass, Preston.
Verbal domestic dispute, Family Dollar.
Theft, Jesse’s Automotive and Mini Mart.
Dispute, 512 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa.
Report of harassment, possible theft, rural St. Donatus.
Car smoking between two homes, 210 Clark St., Maquoketa.
Oct. 1
Vehicle versus deer, Highway 61 and Bellevue-Cascade Road. Vehicle undrivable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.