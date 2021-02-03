Joe O’Donnell is a huge fan of world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
That’s why O’Donnell spent the past two and a half years building a cottage in rural St. Donatus designed after a Frank Lloyd Wright structure in Wisconsin.
“Several years ago my wife Kelly and I decided to build a Frank Lloyd Wright cottage on our property with the intention of renting it out,” said O’Donnell. “Although this is not a Frank Lloyd Wright original design, it is modeled after Mr. Wrights Seth Peterson cottage, Mirror Lake Wisconsin.”
The cottage is wooden frame with stone exterior, and stone interior, it is 1,100 square feet with one bedroom. A multi-year project which is now nearly complete, costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to build because of its unique design.
O’Donnell, a network engineer for John Deere in Dubuque, said the whole thing started in 2014 when Kelly, an occupational therapist at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, had the idea of a romantic get-away to a little cottage. She eventually stumbled onto the Seth Peterson cottage in Wisconsin, and thought it was wonderful.
“What is amazing is the waiting list to reserve the cottage is two years in advance. So, the long wait began and it was a surprise to me. It was the most exotic night of my life and I was amazed of the construction (simple) and told Kelly we could build this,” said O’Donnell. “Afterwards, I received a Christmas gift of the Seth Peterson story and inside it said, ‘Don’t give up on you’re dreams,’ from Kelly.
“That’s all I needed. We chatted about it, and Kelly came up with the brilliant idea to build the cottage on the overlook point, and rent it out as an AirBnB,” said O’Donnell. “That was in 2018.”
The couple hired Straka & Johnson for the architectural drawings, and went through Dupaco for funding. “What we thought would be roughly around $250,000.00 ended up being closer to $800,000,” said O’Donnell. “A lot of financial challenges.”
The couple started the project in September 2018 with a new road up to the cabin location. Concrete was poured in January 2019, and construction began in March.
“There were many challenges, and by luck and local support we’re we able to build this cottage. The doors, corner windows were custom made by Scott Chalopka,” said O’Donnell. “One of the biggest challenges is the corner mitered windows. No one could make them, only Scott.”
O’Donnell said that if someone would want to build the exact replica of the Frank Lloyd Wright Seth Peterson cottage today, they probably couldn’t because of all the code regulations.
“So, what we have today, is the cottage design of 1959, built in 2020 with all the modern conveniences,” said O’Donnell. “My further memory of Frank Lloyd Wright is traveling Wisconsin with my parents and seeing Taliesin, Spring Green. When I was in college at the University of Platteville, this is where I really discovered who he is. And, I’ve always regretted never attending his school of architecture. His organic architecture is brilliant and his designs are thought-provoking.”
Frank Lloyd Wright (June 8, 1867 – April 9, 1959) was an American architect, designer, writer, and educator. He designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years. Wright believed in designing in harmony with humanity and the environment, a philosophy he called organic architecture. This philosophy was exemplified in Fallingwater (1935), which has been called "the best all-time work of American architecture."
Wright played a key role in the architectural movements of the 20th century, influencing
The 1958 Seth Peterson Cottage the O’Donnell cabin is modeled after, is Wright’s last Wisconsin building. Wright died in April, 1959, before Cottage construction was completed.
Seth Peterson, who shared his birthday with Frank Lloyd Wright, and grew up in Black Earth, WI, a village about twenty miles from Spring Green, was interested in art and architecture even as a boy.
After a tour in the Army, Peterson returned to his hometown and took a job as one of state government’s first computer operators. He retained his dream of working with Wright, though, and on several occasions he asked the master to design a home for him. Wright refused because of the press of other work, but eventually Peterson sent Wright a retainer, which Wright promptly spent. So he was finally obligated to design Peterson’s dream house.
Peterson had purchased a piece of property on quiet Mirror Lake, near Wisconsin Dells, and it was for this dramatic wooded site that he asked Wright to design a small house just big enough for Peterson and his intended bride.
Sadly, Peterson never saw his dream realized, due to his untimely death at age 24 before the cottage was finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.