Winter is here and it is time to bundle up and stay warm. We know what we do in the winter to stay cozy but what do animals do to survive the winter?
On Monday January 17 from 10 to 11 a.m., students are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center to learn about how Iowa wildlife survive the winter through games and activities.
Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.