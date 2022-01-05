1000 Friends of Iowa this week announced eight recipients of its Best Development Awards for 2021 in seven categories.
The 2021 Best Development Award winners include two projects from Jackson County, including the Button Factory in Bellevue and the Mitchell Maskrey Mill in Maquoketa.
The Button Factory in Bellevue was honored in the ‘Renovated Commercial’ category for converting a vacant factory into a usable space that fills community needs with many positive trickle-down effects.
The recipients were chosen because they implemented the efficient use of resources to develop sustainable communities and provide a high quality of life.
“By celebrating Iowa’s many great development projects, and the future-minded leaders working behind the scenes, we hope to see an increase in the use of sustainable practices,” stated Kari Carney, Executive Director of 1000 Friends of Iowa. “All of the nominations have brought positive energy to their communities.”
An Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at noon. State legislative leaders will be invited to speak. The ceremony will be open to the public and followed by time for media questions.
The Best Development Award Program recognizes projects in up to 12 different categories as a way for 1000 Friends of Iowa to express the fact that smart land use and sustainable communities are more than constructed buildings. All of the award recipients help advance sustainability across our state by considering site design, outdoor and indoor environmental impact, community and public use, and long-term benefits.
Founded in 1998, 1000 Friends of Iowa is the only organization in the state focused solely on promoting responsible land use in community, state, and federal development decisions. Its mission is to unite Iowans in efforts to protect farmland and natural areas, revitalize neighborhoods, towns and cities, and improve quality of life for future generations.
Additional details about each winning project and their respective categories are forthcoming at the 1000 Friends of Iowa website, 1000friendsofiowa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.