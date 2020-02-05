According to delayed state caucus results, Pete Buttigieg of Indiana won the Iowa Democratic caucus Monday night, earning about 27% voter approval. Bernie Sanders came in second at 25%, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 18% and Joe Biden with 16% caucus approval.
Buttigieg carried Jackson County as well. However, Biden came in second, with Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar basically tied for third place in the county.
Iowa caucus results were delayed due to a computer coding glitch in an app the Iowa Democratic Party was using to input and record candidate preference totals.
Look for a breakdown of Precinct results, including Bellevue, in next week's Herald-Leader
