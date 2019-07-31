The Hurstville Prairie is home to a plethora of butterflies. Join a naturalist in catching and identifying various butterfly species on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 pm. Meet at the Hurstville Interpretive Center to learn more about butterflies in Iowa and their life cycles. Then we’ll head outdoors to catch butterflies. Nets will be provided and butterflies will be released after they are identified. This is a free, family friendly event. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa on Hwy. 61.  