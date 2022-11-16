The Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting a Butterfly Painting Class on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dave Eischeid’s Upstairs Art Studio, located at 124 North Riverview. Supplies and canvases will be furnished. There is a $25 fee payable at Moore Local or to Dave Eischeid. Call 563-542-7020 for more information.