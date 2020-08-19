The many readers arriving to pick up their local newspaper early last Wednesday most certainly noticed that the Bellevue Herald-Leader office had been ‘flocked’ last week.
An arrangement of Pink Flamingos were stuck into the ground under the old tree, and note was dropped into the mail slot that read, “You’ve been Flocked, but don’t despair. This is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Someone who thinks a lot of you made a donation to place this flock of pink flamingos outside your window.”
The flamingo flocking is a new way to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, Clover Ridge Place of Maquoketa sponsors the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but the flamingo fundraiser is taking its place this summer.
For a $20 donation, the flamingos will ‘migrate’ to someone else’s yard or business, helping to raise funds for the cause. They migrate every three days.
Those who would like to flock a person or a business in Bellevue and help the Alzheimers Association should contact Sally by calling or texting Sally at 563-581-2697.
The flocking season ends Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.