A former Maquoketa businessowner was fined after pleading guilty to identity theft totaling more than $10,000.
Carly Stefany Browne, 39, of Maquoketa, was charged with identity theft over $1,500 and under $10,000 and was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended. Browne was fined $1,025 and placed on probation.
Browne owned PerXactly’s Bar in Maquoketa, which closed in 2021. When Browne owned PerXactly’s — but after it had closed — the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on customers’ personal bank accounts, according to charging documents.
Officers spent hours checking bank records and followed up with victims and financial institutions.
The investigation showed Browne used customers’ checking account numbers to debit their accounts without their permission, according to charging documents. Subpoenas of Browne’s financial records confirmed that she used computer software to transfer funds from the business into her personal accounts, court records show.
A police search showed Browne possessed 55 personal checks that had been used by PerXactly customers and which had already been electronically deposited, according to charging documents. Browne allegedly used the bank routing number and the checking account number on those checks to create the fraudulent account debits.
Court records revealed that 18 victims had been Browne’s patrons. All noted fraudulent charges on their personal checking accounts.
In total, Browne attempted to make $15,555.44 in fraudulent charges using the computer software; she succeeded in getting $7,512.82, according to charging documents.
In a separate incident, Browne pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was sentenced to seven days in jail, suspended. Browne was fined $430 and placed on probation. Browne pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment and was sentenced to seven days in jail, suspended, and placed on probation.
The court dismissed a charge of Browne as a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a charge of public intoxication, two counts of violation of a no-contact/protective order-contempt, a charge of contempt-violation of a no-contact/protective order and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
