While most bar and restaurant owners in Bellevue have decided to continue to offer curbside pick-up and remain closed to the public for the next few weeks at least, one of the most popular destinations in town, Potter’s Mill, re-opened for dining last Friday at 4 p.m.
Mark Herman, owner of Flatted Fifth Blues & Barbecue at Potter’s Mill, said he will also continue to offer curbside pick-up for to go orders for those who still feel uncomfortable eating inside the iconic venue.
“We are just kind of noodling our way through this,” said Herman, who added that he was pleasantly surprised at last week’s announcement by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allowing for a partial reopening of restaurants. “We will be following all of the Governor’s guidelines, and have a plan to distance tables and keep it under 50 percent capacity.”
Grandpa’s Parlour is also open for dining with 50 percent capacity seating, as well as continued take out options.
Other eateries, like Second Street Station and Brinker’s Pizza, will remain open for certain days and selected hours for pick-up orders only.
“Despite the Governor’s loosening some of the guidelines, we are just going to keep continuing like we have been for a while longer,” said Jan Brinker. “We think it is safer to keep it like it is for a bit longer."
At other dining locations, Horizon Lanes and Hall will remain at curbside pickup status, The Riverview Hotel Restaurant will offer curbside pickup Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spruce Harbor Inn is offering carry-out orders, Richman’s Café continues to be open for pick-up orders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; and Kalmes Restaurant in St. Donatus is continuing with curbside pickup as well.
In terms of retail businesses, Sheila Hargrave at The BookWorm is allowing three customers at a time in the store to browse for books and gift items. Lampes continues to take orders on the phone for curbside pickup and Lucy Zeimet has also opened up her pop-up shop, Posh 130 to a limited amount of customers, as is Mighty Miss. Bellevue Pharmacy is still offering curbside pick up only.
Bender’s Foods, Casey’s General Store, Bormann’s Pit Stop and the Car Wash continue to operate with social distancing practices in place.
Bars in Bellevue remained closed, as do hair and beauty solons.
Under the new loosening of recommended restrictions last week, restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores and libraries in Jackson counties can reopen at 50 percent of their normal operating capacity, even though some health experts say it may be too soon.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said those entities in 77 mostly rural Iowa counties can choose to reopen but must comply with certain restrictions.
Citing “the significant constitutional liberties involved,” Reynolds also said spiritual and religious gathers can resume.
Here in Bellevue, the three churches remained closed to public services and will continue to stream services on television and online devices.
As warmer weather is here, the limits on community, recreational, leisure and sporting events will continue to be 10 people, Reynolds said, adding that in all cases, businesses and churches approved for reopening must adhere to social distancing and other state health guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission.
All other existing closures Reynolds previously announced will be extended through May 15.
