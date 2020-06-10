The Jackson County Board of Supervisors, working with the Jackson County Economic Alliance and East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA), have established the Jackson County Emergency Business Assistance Loan Program. Loan funds will be made available to qualifying local small businesses severely impacted by the dramatic economic changes created by the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Supervisors have allocated $50,000 to the program for eligible applicants to secure financing of up to $5,000 for a three-year term. These funds come from an existing economic development Revolving Loan Fund established to help new or existing businesses create new or retain existing jobs and invest in their businesses.
There is no interest rate or fees charged to the applicant for the use of these new funds for up to six months. After that six-month deferment the loan interest rate is 1% over the remaining two years and six months. The application period ends June 15.
Businesses interested in learning more about the program or to apply can contact Nicolas Hockenberry (hockenberry@thejcea.org, (563)-652-4549) at the Jackson County Economic Alliance or Matt Specht (MSpecht@ecia.org, (563) 556-4166 ext.222) at ECIA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.