Local baseball fans can now sign up for a bus trip to see the Chicago Cubs play against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The trip to the game, which will be May 1, 2022, is a fundraiser for the Bellevue D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.
Cost of the bus trip to the MLB game is $80, which includes bus fee, game tickets and donation. For more information or to sign up, call Bellevue City Hall at 563-872-4456.
