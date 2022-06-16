A suspect involved in a handful of burglaries in Bellevue is now behind bars.
The Bellevue Police Department, in conjunction with the Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), on Thursday, June 16 executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeffrey Dean Campbell at 3514 Quarry Road in Harrison Township, Grant County, Wisconsin.
After the search, Campbell was arrested at his home on charges of possession of stolen property, a felon in possession of a firearm, along with other charges.
Campbell allegedly entered the residences of Bellevue citizens in recent weeks in broad daylight and stole several items.
According to the Bellevue Police Department, several of those items were recovered at the suspect’s residence in Wisconsin. Also found was a 9mm handgun.
Charges for Campbell are pending in Iowa. Check back for updates.
