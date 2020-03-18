The students in Bellevue High School’s carpentry class have completed several successful construction projects over the past couple years, while learning valuable trade skills at the same time.
Last year, class members worked on-site to build a new 28 x 38-foot garage for Matt Wedeking of Bellevue, and this year, the class members doubled their efforts, building two sales sheds. The first was a 6 x 8 foot shed for Randy Bender of Benders Foods and another 8 x 10-foot shed for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Davenport. The class designed and framed up the buildings, adding windows, doors, roof, shingles and electricity, with all building materials being paid for by the recipients of the sheds.
Bender will use his shed his store in Muscoda, Wisconsin to sell brats and burgers just like he does each weekend in Bellevue.
"What a great job Mike Marshall and his class did on the building,” said Bender. “Mike took the initiative to reach out and look for a worthy project and we appreciate it. Our cookout stands generate thousands of dollars for the four communities we serve, and I am appreciative of all the hard work the kids put in it to an outstanding building."
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Davenport will use their new shed to sell plants and flowers during their annual Plant Sale slated for April 30 through May 10. Last year, the sale raised $82,000 for one-to-one mentoring programs.
“The shed will be a great addition giving us shelter and a professional stand to sell and serve customers,” said Kayla Kiesey, Director of Events and Community Partnerships for the Big Brother and Big Sister program of Davenport, who thanked Bellevue schools and Mr. Marshall for making the organization a priority of classroom instruction. “Thanks for the dedication to mentoring these students and providing them with direction and real hands-on experience.”
“The trade skills these students are learning are in big demand right now, and those kinds of jobs are pay well right now,” said Marshall. “It’s been a pretty successful program.”
Class members of the carpentry team include Paxton Felderman, Ryan Kilburg, Ryder Kilburg, Alex Knief, Logan Manders, Cade Smith, Dustyn Talbot, Dawson Weber and Austin Brandes.
The Bellevue High School construction class is also looking for more building projects for next year. Those interested can contact Mike Marshall at 563-542-3818.
