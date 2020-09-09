On September 17 Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop where beginning bird watchers, “birders,” will learn about the bird species of Iowa and have a chance to put their knowledge into practice. The event is at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, and at 8 a.m., participants will learn from a presentation on the introduction to Iowa Bird Identification presented by Birder Kelly McKay. Following the presentation, at 10 a.m., participants will go on a birding hike at Prairie Creek Recreation Area.
To sign up or for more information call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advanced and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are asked to follow social distancing practices while attending. Funding for this workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection-Conservation Education Program (Reap-CEP).
