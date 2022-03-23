Patrons of the Bellevue Community School District would pay a few cents less per $1,000 valuation in property taxes under the newly proposed 2022-23 budget for the local school district.
According to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, school board members last Monday voted unanimously to propose the new budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2022.
A public hearing on the new numbers for the next fiscal year will be conducted Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Out of the $16 million proposed annual budget, the new tax rate will decrease from 10.8734 to 10.5362 for a small reduction per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Meyer said this is the seventh consecutive year that the tax asking has been reduced for the Bellevue School District. Strong enrollment and increases in property assessments over the past several years have contributed to the slower tax rate, along with sound budgeting and spending.
Meyer also noted that tax rates for Bellevue remain significantly less for local residents than nearly all neighboring schools, based on past data.
Below are tax rate trends for the Bellevue Community School District over the last several years. Below is a trend of our tax rates from FY16 until now, with the projected FY22 tax rate included:
FY16 12.2979
FY17 12.2942
FY18 12.1923
FY19 12.1619
FY20 11.7808
FY21 10.9536
FY22 10.87334
FY23 10.5362 (proposed)
“The district is in strong financial shape at this time, but the financial impact of COVID-19 may impact funding in the future for school districts and other entities across the state,” said Meyer, who noted that next year’s budget includes an over a 33-cent decrease to the district’s property tax rate, to $10.53626, with a 4% income surtax rate to reduce the impact on property taxes.
“Ultimately, Bellevue has traditionally had lower than average property taxes in our area for a school tax rate, and as a whole in the state,” said Meyer.
The budget (see page 22 of today’s Herald-Leader) that is being published for approval at the public hearing in April, will be based on the State Supplemental Aid that was approved by the legislature and signed by the Governor.
Meyer said school board members and the district believe the budget is fair and serves all students and the community well.
“The board is continuously working to provide affordable tax rates for our stakeholders. When comparing our tax rates with other districts in our area, the tax rate in the Bellevue Community School District is one of the lowest,” said Meyer. “The school board takes extreme pride in this. We are proud as a district to offer a low tax rate once again this year, while still providing for our students and their learning.”
Meyer added that in an unpredictable world and ever-changing economy, the school district continues to strive to be stable and efficient in financial matters.
“COVID-19 has impacted our stakeholders in many ways over the last two years, and the board is extremely aware of this effect for both the present and its future impact as well,” said Meyer. “The district strives to make sure that we are utilizing funds in the most effective manner and saving money whenever we can while still providing the best programs and best facilities and learning environments for our students.”
