Brianna Budde of Bellevue will officially take the helm as Director of the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce this week.
Budde is a 2011 graduate of Bellevue High School and received a degree in marketing from the University of Dubuque in 2019.
Before accepting the position as Chamber Director, Budde worked at Tyme Curling Irons and Moore Local Coffee Shop in Bellevue.
Budde, who said she is looking forward to meeting local business owners and employees, succeeds former director Carrie Weaver in the position.
Brianna is the daughter of Sheri Budde.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.