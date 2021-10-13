Chairperson of the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA), Jack Willey announced last week the hiring of Kelley Brown as the new economic development director for the JCEA effective November 1.
Brown replaces former director Nicolas Hockenberry who resigned in September to take a position with Greater Dubuque Development Corporation (GDDC).
Brown currently resides in Jackson County and has served as the Grant and City Support Services Manager for the East Central Intergovernmental Agency (ECIA) since January. Prior to that she has served as the City Clerk and City Administrator in both Grimes and Winterset.
During her tenure in those communities, she was involved in economic development efforts including meeting with businesses, negotiating development agreements, and developing incentive packages.
“Kelley’s background and experience will help her hit the ground running,” Willey said. “Her knowledge of local government and of State and regional partners will certainly be of benefit to the JCEA.”
“I am humbled, honored, and excited to be joining the Jackson County Economic Alliance,” said Brown. “It is the best of all worlds for me. I have the opportunity to use my passion for helping people, my 26-plus years of city management and economic development expertise, and the relationships I have already developed here in Jackson County. Building on the foundation of Dave and Nic’s successes will ensure that the momentum continues for smart planned development. Of course, we will always continue to focus on supporting the existing industries, businesses and residents who have invested so much to make Jackson County a place we are all proud to call home.”
The Jackson County Economic Alliance is a public/private nonprofit partnership focused on enhancing and promoting the economic condition of Jackson County through business development, workforce development, and community development. The office also manages a regional recreation and quality of life initiative know as Grant Wood Loop (Parks to People). This is a collaboration between Iowa Parks Foundation and Jackson, Jones, and Dubuque Counties.
