The Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Post #273 last week presented two Quilts of Valor to two brothers, Philip and Wayne Becker. Philip is a Vietnam veteran serving from 1964 to 1968, and is from Rock Island, Illinois. Brother Wayne, also a Vietnam veteran who served from 1964 to 1984, hails from Tacoma, Washington. Their sister Jackie Clark of Bellevue, who is part of the Bellevue Quilts of Valor sewers, came up with the idea to present them with quilts, since her brothers were going to be in the Bellevue area for a class reunion in Dubuque.
Members of the Bellevue Quilts of Valor organization each year hand-make, patriotic-themed quilts to give to military veterans as part of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation program. The quilts are meant to show love and gratitude to the veterans.
“The Quilt of Valor’s mission is to cover all our warriors and veterans who have been touched by war with our healing and comforting,” said Pat Ries of Quilts of Valor.
The quilt-top design represents communities, and the stitches show the love and gratitude of the creators. The batting is meant to bring warmth, comfort and peace to the recipient, while the backing is the strength holding together the quilt, the veteran, and the community.
