It was the first day of the youth turkey hunting season on April 10. The original plan for Matt Brinker was to hunt the regular season with his Grandpa Paul Konrardy, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he had to make changes.
Plan B called for prepping his younger 14 year-old brother, Isaac, for the youth season, setting up the blind and shooting at targets practicing with various turkey calls. Both boys decided to give it a whirl and awoke to their alarms at 3 a.m. and were out the door by 3:07. At 7 a.m., two turkeys were called in by Matt.
Isaac cautiously picked up the gun and layed down the Tom. The long bearded Tom weighed in at 23 pounds making it a Good Friday both boys will never forget.
Matt and Isaac are the sons of Steve and Melissa Brinker of Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.