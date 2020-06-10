Stewart and Kathy (Novak) Brooks will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 14, 2020. Stewart Brooks and Kathy Novak were married on June 14, 1970 at United Methodist Church in Sutherland, IA.
Stewart and Kathy have two children, Julianna Vetter, husband Nate Vetter and John, wife Sara Karimi. They have two grandchildren, Isaac and Quinn Vetter.
Please join the family in wishing Stewart and Kate a Happy 50th by sending cards to their home at 305 N 11th St, Bellevue, IA 52031. During this uncertain time, we won’t be having a large celebration.
