Isaac Brinker

Unit 273 of the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary presented the Americanism Essay contest award to Isaac Brinker of Marquette Catholic High School last week.  This year's topic of "What does Patriotism Mean to me?" garnered nine entries from the juniors at Marquette and were all of good quality.

  Brinker's essay will be forwarded on to the state level with results announced in April. The Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary has been sponsoring the essay contest locally for several years. It is open to juniors of both Bellevue High School as well as Marquette High School, with a $100 prize to a winner in each school.