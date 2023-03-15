Unit 273 of the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary presented the Americanism Essay contest award to Isaac Brinker of Marquette Catholic High School last week. This year's topic of "What does Patriotism Mean to me?" garnered nine entries from the juniors at Marquette and were all of good quality.
Brinker's essay will be forwarded on to the state level with results announced in April. The Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary has been sponsoring the essay contest locally for several years. It is open to juniors of both Bellevue High School as well as Marquette High School, with a $100 prize to a winner in each school.
Isaac is the son of Steve and Melissa Brinker of Bellevue. A copy of his winning essay is printed here.
What does Patriotism Mean to me?
Marquette Catholic High School
What does patriotism mean to you?
Patriotism is defined as love and devotion to one's country and a strong sense of national pride and freedom. Patriotism can manifest in various ways, such as participating in political and social activities, supporting the country's institutions and values, and serving in the military or other public service.
Because of the freedoms, one should be grateful to be born a United States citizen. These freedoms allow one to do what they want, believe freely, and speak their opinions without fearing consequences. Patriotism is being proud of the diversity seen in America, although more work can always be done to include every race. Whether a Republican or Democrat is the president, everyone should still be proud to be an American.
In a nation of current divide between political parties, Americans need to exercise their rights, such as voting. Patriotism means voting in every election, whether local or nationwide because voting is a critical freedom many countries worldwide do not possess. If one is too young to vote, one can still be informed about political issues and even work to get local candidates elected by volunteering for their campaigns.
Patriotism is expressed by honoring the people who have served our country, whether enlisted or retired, living or deceased. We can honor these individuals by donating our time, talents, or treasures to those who have served us. When one sees a person with a uniform walking through the airport, one could approach them and thank them for sacrificing their lives to serve our country. If one is walking through the cemetery and sees a dirty gravestone of a veteran, one could take the time to do the right thing and clean it off. When Veterans Day or Memorial Day rolls around, attend local ceremonies to honor our military's current and deceased members.
Patriotism means we should never stop believing in our country, no matter the current political situation, foreign affairs, or the economy's performance. We know the principles our Founding Fathers created when writing the Constitution: these principles should be followed, and we should always support them. If the country is not going in the direction we hoped for, we can always maintain faith in our leaders to get the country back to normal.
Patriotism is flying and respecting the flag of the United States. The flag symbolizes our history, honoring the millions of soldiers that have died so we can live a life of freedom. The flag symbolizes unity and being proud of what is best in our country.
Ultimately, patriotism means we should always show appreciation for our country and strive to make the country a better place for our children to enjoy.
