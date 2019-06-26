Morningside College recently conferred 134 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees and 21 Master of Science in Nursing degrees during its graduate commencement.
In addition to the spring graduates, degrees were conferred upon August and December 2018 graduates, as well as students expected to graduate in August 2019.
Among thise graduting were Melissa Brinker, who received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in August of 2018.
