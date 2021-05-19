Bret Johnson, MBA & Tom Stricker, CFP Financial Advisors with Bridgewater Advisors a financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Dubuque, Bellevue & Maquoketa, have qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
To earn this achievement, Johnson & Stricker established themselves as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
They have a combined 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.
As a financial wealth advisory practice, Bridgewater Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Tom Stricker or Bret Johnson at 563-556-1342 or visit the Ameriprise offices at 340 W 5th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001; 301 S Riverview St., Suite 3, Bellevue, IA 52031; 414 E. Platt St., Suite 2, Maquoketa, IA 52060.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/bridgewateradvisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.