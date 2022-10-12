The city of Monmouth will — temporarily — be able to use some county funds to rebuild a bridge.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week approved an agreement to allow the temporary usage. Monmouth has been awarded $550,000 from the Iowa Department of Transportation to rebuild the Beers Creek bridge. The bridge is located on 49th Street east of Monmouth.
County Engineer Todd Kinney explained that because the award is a reimbursement-type funding structure, the city of Monmouth will pay for the bridge as it is built. He asked if the supervisors would allow county money to be used for the bridge construction, with the understanding that the county would be fully reimbursed by the City of Monmouth.
Reimbursement should take only two months, Kinney said. All parties agreed the county has a sufficient cash flow and the arrangements will not impede other business.
“It’s a good way for the county to help small cities,” Kinney told the board Sept. 27.
Kinney also asked for board approval for the Secondary Roads staff to help design the new Beers Creek bridge. Kinney said the bridge is a standard truss design and he will use the opportunity to train Assistant County Engineer Jayden Scheckel. Kinney also has asked Chandra Ravada, director of transportation and transit services with ECIA, for input on the project.
The Board approved a second agreement which will allow the county to provide design and construction administration and observation for the Beers Creek bridge in Monmouth. Kinney said the cost of this design work will be reimbursed by the city of Monmouth and the bridge likely will be built in 2024.
In other county news:
• Set two public hearings on amendments to the Jackson County Zoning Ordinance will be held during the supervisors’ weekly meeting Oct. 18. Changes affecting zoning permits will be discussed at 10 a.m. Changes making gender-neutral language changes to the ordinance will be discussed at 10:05 a.m.
• Zoning Administrator Lori Roling told the board that she has begun scheduling meetings with community groups and organizations to more fully explain zoning and permit regulations and checklists for agriculture and residence locations. Roling said she is working to better inform the public about zoning topics and regulations.
• Supervisors approved payment of warrants in the amount of $263,441.71. Supervisor Mike Steines noted the amount included $130,000 of pavement patching.
• Assistant County Attorney Shauna Ryan received her Iowa license to practice law but has already resigned her full-time position. She will work 2.5 days a week in Magistrate Court through October at the rate of $36.32 per hour.
• Wes Unke has finished his probationary term and has been appointed a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy and will be paid $30.14 per hour.
• Joel Driscoll has been hired to be a part-time deputy sheriff for a nine-month probationary period. He will be paid $30.14 per hour.
• On June 28, the Supervisors approved annual compensation to staff in the Jackson County Assessor’s Office for their assistance with geographic information system (GIS) work for the county. Chapin came to the board after three months to report that all appears to be working well.
Supervisors Jack Willey and Mike Steines agreed that their conversations with staff indicate the arrangement is working smoothly and there does not appear to be any reason to change it.
• The person offered the second assistant county engineer position decided not to come to Jackson County, Willey. He asked fellow supervisors if they are still interested in trying to find someone to fill the position.
Steines suggested that the county wait for Kinney’s recommendation after a year has passed under the present arrangement. All three supervisors agreed there was no need to advertise for another position in the engineer’s office at this time.
• The three supervisors agreed that the Jackson County Welcome Center in Sabula must be cleaned out before it can be marketed or sold. All utilities will need to be checked as well.
Willey and Auditor Lisa Smith will talk to Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik about cleaning out the building. Steines will ask for some proposals on how to sell the building.
The supervisors decided last month to sell the center, located just west of Sabula on Highway 64. The building, built in 1989 to replicate a one-room schoolhouse, had been used as a tourism center for people driving into Iowa. However, visitor numbers trended downward for several years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lack of use prompted the supervisors to sell the building, which has become the source of ongoing maintenance expenses.
