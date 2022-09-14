Motorists driving over the U.S. 30 bridge connecting Clinton to Fulton, Illinois, will be forced to take a different route.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction on the U.S. 30 bridge would force its closure for a little over one month.
Work was scheduled to begin Sept. 6. A marked detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 67 and Iowa/Illinois 136 bridge during the project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area, according to IDOT. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
