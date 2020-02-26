Bellevue’s River Ridge Brewing once again took home ‘Best Brewery’ honors during the ninth annual Dubuque On Ice Brewfest on Feb. 15, 2020. The business won the same award last year.
Celebrating its ninth year, Dubuque On Ice Brewfest featured local and regional brewery, distillery, winery, coffee, cheese and sausage exhibitors. Approximately 2,500 people crowded the Mystique Community Ice Center during the event to sample fares from more than 50 vendors from throughout the Midwest.
A variety of craft beer, craft liquor, local coffee, and specialty cheese, sausage and chocolate were exhibited.
Attendees voted for the Best Brewery via an online poll.
“We are truly appreciative to everyone who voted for our little brewery,” said Kelly Hueneke, a co-owner of River Ridge Brewing. “It means a lot to us to receive this recognition again, because all of the breweries represented here are incredible as well. Hopefully this gives all those who haven’t been, a reason to visit our brewery in Bellevue on the Mississippi River.”
River Ridge will be expanding into a new location this summer, expanding their taproom and brewing capacity while creating a destination attraction with a riverfront patio.
