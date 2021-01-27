Cody and Allison Nachtman of Bellevue, IA welcomed a daughter, Breck Ann Nachtman on December 4, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. She weighed 5 lbs, 15 ozs. and was 18 ½ inches long.
Breck joins her older sister, Thea age 18 months. She is the granddaughter of Jerry “Doc” and Julie Nachtman, St. Donatus, Jackie Scheckel, Bellevue, and Marty and Christina Scheckel, Long Grove, IA. She is the great-granddaughter of Darlene Rubel, Bellevue and Julie Scheckel, Bellevue.
