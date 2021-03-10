...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mild weather, plenty dry grassy fuels,
and strong winds will create conditions very favorable for
fires spreading out of control. Do Not Burn Today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
