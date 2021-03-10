The community of Preston will be hosting a fundraising breakfast to benefit the town’s two parks, Westside and Peppermint Parks.

The event will take place Sunday, March 21 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston from 8 a.m. to noon. Folks can eat in while distanced or opt for curbside pickup. On the menu are sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice.