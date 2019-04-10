St. John Lutheran Church will host an Omelet and Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Folks can enjoy omelets, pancakes and beverages for $8 or pancakes only for $3. Proceeds from the event will support youth mission trips.
A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Windy with rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. High 59F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI AND IOWA RIVERS. CURRENT RIVER FORECAST HAS 72 HOURS OF PRECIPITATION IN THEM. THIS FORECAST SHOULD ENCOMPASS MOST OF THE RAIN EVENT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. AS A RESULT MOST RIVER SITES WILL SEE AN INCREASE LATER IN THE FORECAST PERIOD. THESE FORECASTS DEPICT THAT RISE AGAIN, BUT THEY ARE NOT COVERING THE FULL SECONDARY CREST POTENTIAL PAST DAY 7 AT THIS FORECAST TIME. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.6 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * RECENT ACTIVITY, ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AND SNOWFALL WILL CAUSE A SECONDARY RISE AT THIS SITE. * FORECAST, START TO RISE AGAIN FRIDAY MORNING, RISING TO 21.9 FEET NEXT TUESDAY. * IMPACT, AT 21.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS SEVERAL HOMES IN THE FRENTRESS LAKE AREA. &&
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI AND IOWA RIVERS. CURRENT RIVER FORECAST HAS 72 HOURS OF PRECIPITATION IN THEM. THIS FORECAST SHOULD ENCOMPASS MOST OF THE RAIN EVENT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. AS A RESULT MOST RIVER SITES WILL SEE AN INCREASE LATER IN THE FORECAST PERIOD. THESE FORECASTS DEPICT THAT RISE AGAIN, BUT THEY ARE NOT COVERING THE FULL SECONDARY CREST POTENTIAL PAST DAY 7 AT THIS FORECAST TIME. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.7 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * RECENT ACTIVITY, ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AND SNOWFALL WILL CAUSE A SECONDARY RISE AT THIS SITE. * FORECAST, START TO RISE AGAIN FRIDAY EVENING, RISING TO 19.8 FEET NEXT TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 19.2 FEET, BASEMENT FLOODING OCCURS IN HOMES AND BUSINESSES WITH SEEPAGE INTO A FEW YARDS IN SAVANNA. WATER SEEPS INTO YARDS ON PEARL AND BROAD STREETS IN SABULA. &&
Wind: ENE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 12mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: E @ 15mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 16mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 19mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 21mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
