St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Motte will host its annual Breakfast in the Park on Sunday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at the La Motte Town Park. On the menu are sausage, ham, eggs (scrambled or fried), homemade rolls, juice, milk and coffee. Adults may eat for $7, while children ages 3 to 12 may eat for $4.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:29:12 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:28 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN AFTERNOON UPDATE FOR RIVER FLOODING. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 3:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 20.6 FEET THURSDAY, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 20.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE ILLINOIS CENTRAL RAILROAD TRACKS IN DUBUQUE. &&
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN AFTERNOON UPDATE FOR RIVER FLOODING. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.3 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 18.7 FEET FRIDAY MORNING, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 18.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS ACCESS TO TRAILER PARK AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS LOWEST HOMES IN SABULA. &&
