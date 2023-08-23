What do you get when you bring together a fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar, upright slap bass, rhinestone costumes, hilarious comedy and country, bluegrass, rockabilly and gospel music? Only one answer: Branson on the Road!
The show delivers the Branson traditions of good, clean, family fun wherever they go – including Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Branson on the Road is the only touring show direct from the live music capital of the world, Branson, Missouri. Branson on the Road has more than 20 years of experience of performing at the top theatres in Branson on the famous 76 Country Music Boulevard (known as “The Strip”) and is the only national touring show named for the famous city.
Branson on the Road, featuring Debbie Horton, Donnie Wright and Brian Capps, regularly performs on the national television show “Midwest Country” on the RFD-TV network. The group will be filming a Christmas television special for the network in early December.
Debbie Horton holds the distinction of being the only woman to have played lead guitar for Johnny Cash. She recently made her debut on the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
“We reside in the live music capital of the world, Branson, Missouri, and realized that there are many people who will never have a chance to visit Branson personally,” Horton said. “With the economy the way it is today, we decided to bring our Branson stage show directly to the people!”
Horton hosted her own show at the old Boxcar Willie Theater in Branson and has performed on the legendary Louisiana Hayride and the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree in Nashville.
She was a radio DJ in Norfolk, Virginia, and acted as MC for concerts with Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., the Oak Ridge Boys, and many more. Horton is also an accomplished songwriter. She has had her songs recorded by Wanda Jackson, Norma Jean and many other country singers.
Donnie Wright is a sought-after musician and arranger, and is proficient on a wide range of instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and bass.
Wright provides a good deal of comic relief on the show with his mischievous antics. He has been part of the Branson music scene for 40 years. Among his long list of credits are performances at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, The Presley’s Show in Branson, The Pine Mountain Jamboree in Eureka Springs, and a long-standing run at The Golden Nugget in Las Vegas.
Wright has been nominated for a Lifetime Honors Award for his contribution to music in the Ozarks by the National Endowments of the Arts in Washington, DC.
Brian Capps plays upright bass and sings songs reminiscent of Marty Robbins and Hank Williams. His latest recording reached the Top 10 on the Americana Charts and is part of the music rotation on XM Radio.
Tickets for Branson on the Road are available in advance; cost is $22 for adults and $13 for students.
At the door, prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased at Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Bank locations in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
The show begins at 7 p.m. and runs approximately 2 hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
“You will be singing along, laughing and enjoying every minute of this show, Branson-style,” Horton said. “It’s so much fun for everyone!”
