Debbie Horton

Debbie Horton will perform at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center as part of Branson on the Road on Aug. 26.

What do you get when you bring together a fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar, upright slap bass, rhinestone costumes, hilarious comedy and country, bluegrass, rockabilly and gospel music? Only one answer: Branson on the Road!

The show delivers the Branson traditions of good, clean, family fun wherever they go – including Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa on Saturday, Aug. 26.