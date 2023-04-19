On his second day of work, newly hired Assistant Jackson County Attorney John Bradtke introduced himself to the Jackson County Supervisors.
After beginning work on April 3, Bradtke said he has lived in Dubuque County since he was 9 years old and attended school at Peosta, Epworth, and Loras College.
After his graduation from Cooley Law School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bradtke has worked as a self-employed attorney in Dubuque, “mostly working in criminal defense work,” he told the supervisors.
The supervisors welcomed Bradtke and approved a certificate of appointment for him which will be valid during his six-month probationary hiring period.
In other county supervisors news:
• Supervisors also approved a permanent certificate of appointment for Joel Driscoll of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Driscoll has completed his nine-month probationary period with the sheriff’s office.
Driscoll is a Jackson County native who grew up in the Preston area.
He started his enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Preston Police Department in the fall of 2001, obtaining his law enforcement certification in 2003.
Driscoll primarily worked in law enforcement on a part-time basis for area departments. He worked full time as a Scott County bailiff.
• Supervisor Don Schwenker requested that the board schedule regular appointments with jail construction management so board members and the public can have consistent status updates. He also wondered how the original jail construction schedule was affected by late delivery of jail walls and other supplies.
• The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved two sets of bidding documents for materials to be used in the construction of county bridges this summer. According to County Engineer Todd Kinney the documents include instructions, information about bonds, and contract proposals.
Kinney explained there are two different kinds of contractors which supply the materials, one will typically supply steel beams and another would supply plank and post materials.
Kinney said there is a cost estimate, but this procedure will begin the process of bidding for bridge materials before construction can begin.
• On March 14, Supervisors approved a preliminary plat for the Sieverding Sunset Ridge subdivision near Bellevue, which encompasses 59 acres. As development of the subdivision moves forward, roadway entrances onto a county road need to be approved.
Supervisors approved three entrances onto Sieverding Ridge Road in Section 12 of Bellevue Township for property owned by T&T Development of Bellevue. Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney explained that the sight distance was sufficient for the posted speed limit on the road.
• Kinney reported that Brandt Wilms of Maquoketa has been hired as a motor grader operator at the Maquoketa Secondary Roads Shop, effective April 5.
• Kinney said as soon as all the equipment needed for gravel retrieval is “in the yard and ready to go,” his crews will begin the process of putting crowns onto county roads. The current plan is to begin in the Maquoketa district and to work on 10 miles in each district each year. With 10 districts in the county, this will amount to 100 county miles each year.
Kinney reminded the supervisors they will get complaints about the process because the change will make a difference in how driving on the roads will feel.
• Supervisors approved a handwritten warrant payable to the Schoenthaler Law Office Trust Account in the amount of $94,999.08. The county purchased the parking lot across the street from the courthouse at the corner of South Second and Platt streets in Maquoketa and the closing was held April 4.
