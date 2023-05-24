This weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of the annual Louis F. Jess Tournament, hosted by the Bellevue Braves baseball team, which will kick off Friday night at Cole Park. The first match up will be the Bellevue Past (old timers) team taking on Pleasant Grove at 6:45 p.m.; followed by the Braves versus Holy Cross at 8:15 p.m.

After five decades of the tournament, the Jess family is expected to turn out in large numbers with specially-made T-shirts and the like to celebrate the milestone.