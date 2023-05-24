This weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of the annual Louis F. Jess Tournament, hosted by the Bellevue Braves baseball team, which will kick off Friday night at Cole Park. The first match up will be the Bellevue Past (old timers) team taking on Pleasant Grove at 6:45 p.m.; followed by the Braves versus Holy Cross at 8:15 p.m.
After five decades of the tournament, the Jess family is expected to turn out in large numbers with specially-made T-shirts and the like to celebrate the milestone.
Considering Louis Jess passed away more than 50 years ago, some in the local area may not know who Jess was, and why the baseball tournament was named in his honor.
According to Marty Jess, grandson of the late Louis Jess, his grandfather played for the Dubuque Merchants before he moved to Bellevue, where he worked for 32 years as the telegraph operator and dispatcher at the old Bellevue Train Depot (located at what is now Bender’s Foods).
During those years, Jess coached baseball and managed the Bellevue Braves team. He also loved to smoke cigars and would often be seen with one in the dugout.
When he passed away in 1975, Jess left a generous donation from his savings to the Bellevue Braves organization, and the tournament was named in his honor.
Eugune ‘Tuffy’ Ernst, took over as Braves manager following Jess. A story on his legacy is included the Spring Country Life section, which can be found inside today’s Herald-Leader.
