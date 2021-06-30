Members of Boy Scout Troop 766 of Cedar Rapids recently traveled to Bellevue for a campout that was quite the learning experience.
Cedar Rapids Scout Leader and father Brian Soenen came up with the campout idea and plan after Bellevue’s Denny Weiss let he and his family go along with him to check his catfish traps on the Mississippi River. After the trip Brian thought that the Boy Scouts in Troop 766 would really enjoy seeing it too.
Soenen knew Weiss from previous trips to Bellevue where he also knew the State Park Ranger Jason Gilmore, who agreed to open up the visitors center at Nelson Unit for the troop as well.
Soenen presented his idea for the campout (the Scout troop has a campout every month) to the troop during a meeting where he compared Denny’s catfishing to the television show ‘Deadliest Catch.’
The troop leader also made plans for the scouts to tour Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, and soon all the plans were starting to fall in place.
Chris ‘Stretch’ Kelly and Guy Kelly (brothers to Theresa Schwager of Bellevue) provided the tour at Lock and Dam 12, but with over 40 scouts, the logistics for a catfish experience with Weiss still needed to be worked out. So Kelly called his sister Theresa Schwager of Bellevue, who got ahold of Bob Ploessl, who agreed to pilot his pontoon for the trip. Larry Borg also chipped in his pontoon. These vessels, along with Seonen’s boat and Weiss’s boat made the catfish excursion work out fine. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) supplied all the life jackets for the youngsters.
After the Lock and Dam Tour and catfish experience, Wiess hosted a catfish fry and educated the scouts on all the different species of fish in the Mississippi River.
According to scout leaders, none of the boys had ever been on a Lock and Dam before, and many of the young scouts had never been on the Mississippi River or even been on a boat. It was a campout the scouts will never forget.
