A bicyclist from Bellevue suffered minor injuries a week ago Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle in Dubuque.
Jayden A. Leonard, age 11 of Bellevue, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Wayne R. Ellerman, 83, of Dubuque, was driving south in the 1700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at 2:09 p.m. when Leonard turned his bicycle in front of the vehicle, attempting to cross the street. Witnesses told police the bicycle “darted” out in front of the vehicle from the sidewalk.
No citations were filed.
