Two Jackson County men have won a lottery prize of more than $61,000.
Mark Bormann of Preston and Kevin Holdgrafer of Spragueville split a ‘Jackpot Party Progressive InstaPlay’ jackpot prize of $61,795 on a ticket they purchased at Expresslane, 7522 Northwest Blvd. in Davenport. They claimed their prize on Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The Jackpot Party Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information, visit ialottery.com.
