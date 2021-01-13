Sinsinawa Mound Center will be sponsoring a Native American Book Discussion throughout 2021. The first book in our series is “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” by David Treuer, to be held online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Treuer writes so native and non-native people will fully understand American history. “You can’t understand American history unless you know and understand Native American history,” he said in an interview with “PBS Books.” The book covers the last 130 years of Native American civilization since the 1890 massacre. Treuer is an Ojibwe Indian from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota. Sinsinawa Mound Center’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead our discussion of this 2019 National Book Award and Carnegie Medal finalist. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
Other books in the series include “Gathering Moss” (April 13); “There, There: A Novel” (June 8); “Dwellings: A Spiritual History of the Living World” (Aug. 10); “Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God” (Oct. 12); and “The Night Watchman” (Dec. 14).
